II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey transports the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. Gen. Eric M. Smith visited II Marine Expeditionary Force during a senior leaders conference which provides a panel for senior leaders to communicate and create a shared understanding of II MEF and Marine Corps priorities while building comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacquilyn Davis)