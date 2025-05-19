II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, and Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), give remarks during a senior leaders conference at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. The senior leaders conference provides a panel for senior leaders to communicate and create a shared understanding of II MEF and Marine Corps priorities while building comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacquilyn Davis)
