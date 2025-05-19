II MEF Senior Leader’s Conference 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, center, disembarks a MV-22B Osprey at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 22, 2025. Gen. Eric M. Smith visited II Marine Expeditionary Force during a senior leaders conference which provides a panel for senior leaders to communicate and create a shared understanding of II MEF and Marine Corps priorities while building comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacquilyn Davis)