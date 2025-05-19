U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Woods, 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, looks over the flight line through binoculars during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Woods scanned the runways to maintain a comprehensive view of ground operations for situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9055915
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-IB373-1002
|Resolution:
|7028x3953
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Tyndall's tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag
