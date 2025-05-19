Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Woods, 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, looks over the flight line through binoculars during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Woods scanned the runways to maintain a comprehensive view of ground operations for situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)