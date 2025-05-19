Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag [Image 6 of 6]

    Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Woods, 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, looks over the flight line through binoculars during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Woods scanned the runways to maintain a comprehensive view of ground operations for situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 15:09
    Photo ID: 9055915
    VIRIN: 250506-F-IB373-1002
    Resolution: 7028x3953
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    ACC
    mission readiness
    exercise
    ATC
    Tyndall
    Checkered Flag 25-2

