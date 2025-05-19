Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayden Ali, 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, communicates with pilots flying during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Ali, as an air traffic controller, is responsible for disseminating critical fight information and providing precise instructions to pilots operating in the Tyndall airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)