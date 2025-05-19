U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayden Ali, 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, communicates with pilots flying during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Ali, as an air traffic controller, is responsible for disseminating critical fight information and providing precise instructions to pilots operating in the Tyndall airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9055913
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-IB373-1014
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag
No keywords found.