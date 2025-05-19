Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinn Hemmert , 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice, communicates with pilots and ground teams during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. During CKF, Tyndall’s air traffic controllers are charged with communicating with pilots and ground crew to maintain safety of personnel involved in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)