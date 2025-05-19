U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinn Hemmert , 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice, communicates with pilots and ground teams during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. During CKF, Tyndall’s air traffic controllers are charged with communicating with pilots and ground crew to maintain safety of personnel involved in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9055912
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-IB373-1026
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag
No keywords found.