U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Woods, 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, monitors the airspace from the tower during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Woods, as a part of Tyndall’s tower team, maintained close watch over ground and air operations to ensure safety during CKF 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9055914
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-IB373-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag
No keywords found.