Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Woods, 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, monitors the airspace from the tower during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Woods, as a part of Tyndall’s tower team, maintained close watch over ground and air operations to ensure safety during CKF 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)