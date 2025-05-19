Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Clark, 325th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, observes the flight line from the ATC tower during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Clark, as part of Tyndall’s tower team, is responsible for listening to communications and helping colleagues by pointing out potential issues ensuring no single point of failure in the tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)