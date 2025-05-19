Team Tyndall’s tower controllers ensure mission readiness during Checkered Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 325th Operational Support Squadron’s air traffic control tower stands tall during Checkered Flag 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. The tower serves as a hub for air traffic controllers, providing an elevated 360-degree view over Tyndall AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)