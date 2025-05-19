31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Lance Landrum, former 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at a leadership panel during the 31st Anniversary of the 31st FW at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2025. In addition to the panel, the 31st FW hosted several events to celebrate the 31st Anniversary including a demonstration from the Frecce Tricolori, F-16 Fighting Falcons and HH-60W Jolly Green II (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)