31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel

A patch for the 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing is worn during a leadership panel at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2025. In addition to the panel, the 31st FW hosted several events to celebrate the 31st Anniversary including a demonstration from the Frecce Tricolori, F-16 Fighting Falcons and HH-60W Pave Hawks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)