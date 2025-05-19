A patch for the 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing is worn during a leadership panel at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2025. In addition to the panel, the 31st FW hosted several events to celebrate the 31st Anniversary including a demonstration from the Frecce Tricolori, F-16 Fighting Falcons and HH-60W Pave Hawks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 08:38
|Photo ID:
|9054625
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-ZJ681-1128
|Resolution:
|4930x3287
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.