31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Bubb, 31st Fighter Wing surety action officer, asks a question at a leadership panel during the 31st Anniversary of the 31st FW at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2025. Topics discussed at the panel included the speaker’s most memorable moments during their time at Aviano AB and how the wing can prepare itself for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)