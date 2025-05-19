Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Bubb, 31st Fighter Wing surety action officer, asks a question at a leadership panel during the 31st Anniversary of the 31st FW at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2025. Topics discussed at the panel included the speaker’s most memorable moments during their time at Aviano AB and how the wing can prepare itself for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:38
    Photo ID: 9054629
    VIRIN: 250520-F-ZJ681-1269
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel
    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel
    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel
    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel
    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel
    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel
    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    31st of the 31st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download