31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Barre Seguin, former 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at a leadership panel during the 31st Anniversary of the 31st FW at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2025. Other speakers at the panel included retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Lance Landrum and Brig. Gen. Jason Bailee, former 31st FW commanders respectively, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)