    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel [Image 4 of 7]

    31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, former 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at a leadership panel with other past and current 31st FW commanders during the 31st Anniversary of the 31st FW at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2025. Topics included the speaker’s most memorable moments during their time at Aviano AB, how the wing can prepare for the future and building a future upon the wing’s mission statement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    31st of the 31st, Aviano Air Base, 31st Fighter Wing

