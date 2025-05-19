31st Anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing Leadership Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing attend a leadership panel during the 31st Anniversary of the 31st FW at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2025. Aviano AB took this week to honor the visionaries, leaders and Airmen who built the 31st FW legacy while uniting their current force and community in celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)