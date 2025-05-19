Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour [Image 11 of 11]

    Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Mrs. Lori Schneider, spouse of U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, center, meets with members of the 35th Fighter Wing Base Chapel office during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025. The engagement emphasized the chapel’s role in building spiritual resilience and fostering unit cohesion across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:13
    Photo ID: 9053731
    VIRIN: 250520-F-VG726-1093
    Resolution: 4178x2211
    Size: 628.59 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
