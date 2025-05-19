Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

Mrs. Lori Schneider, spouse of U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, center, meets with members of the 35th Fighter Wing Base Chapel office during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025. The engagement emphasized the chapel’s role in building spiritual resilience and fostering unit cohesion across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 22:13
|Photo ID:
|9053731
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-VG726-1093
|Resolution:
|4178x2211
|Size:
|628.59 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
