Mrs. Lori Schneider, spouse of U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, center, arrives at the Military and Family Readiness Center during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The visit highlighted efforts to strengthen family readiness programs that support force resilience and quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 22:13
|Photo ID:
|9053730
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-VG726-1007
|Resolution:
|2358x1649
|Size:
|555.35 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.