Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Lori Schneider, spouse of U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, center, arrives at the Military and Family Readiness Center during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The visit highlighted efforts to strengthen family readiness programs that support force resilience and quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)