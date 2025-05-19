Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour [Image 8 of 11]

    Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, visits the 35th Maintenance Squadron Hush House at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The visit underscored the facility’s vital function in maintaining engine reliability and performance, directly supporting PACAF’s ability to generate, sustain and project combat airpower across the Indo-Pacific with speed and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:13
    Photo ID: 9053711
    VIRIN: 250519-F-NU460-1174
    Resolution: 7629x5086
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PACAF
    Readiness
    Misawa AB
    35 FW
    Distinguished Visitor

