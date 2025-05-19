U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, visits the 35th Maintenance Squadron Hush House at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The visit underscored the facility’s vital function in maintaining engine reliability and performance, directly supporting PACAF’s ability to generate, sustain and project combat airpower across the Indo-Pacific with speed and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 22:13
|Photo ID:
|9053711
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-NU460-1174
|Resolution:
|7629x5086
|Size:
|10.49 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.