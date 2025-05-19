Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, visits the 35th Maintenance Squadron Hush House at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The visit underscored the facility’s vital function in maintaining engine reliability and performance, directly supporting PACAF’s ability to generate, sustain and project combat airpower across the Indo-Pacific with speed and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)