    Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour [Image 7 of 11]

    Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, left, and Senior Airman Aiden Carrol, 35th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, discuss the mission of the Centralized Repair Facility (CRF) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The visit highlighted the critical role the 35th Fighter Wing’s CRF plays in sustaining the Pacific Air Forces’ combat readiness by ensuring timely maintenance and component repair for forward-deployed aircraft, strengthening logistics resilience, and enabling agile combat support across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:13
    Photo ID: 9053705
    VIRIN: 250519-F-NU460-1115
    Resolution: 7905x5270
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Readiness
    Misawa AB
    35 FW
    Distinguished Visitor

