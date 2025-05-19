Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, left, and Senior Airman Aiden Carrol, 35th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, discuss the mission of the Centralized Repair Facility (CRF) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The visit highlighted the critical role the 35th Fighter Wing’s CRF plays in sustaining the Pacific Air Forces’ combat readiness by ensuring timely maintenance and component repair for forward-deployed aircraft, strengthening logistics resilience, and enabling agile combat support across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)