Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, center, meets with members of the 35th Communication Squadron during a Technical Control Facility briefing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20th, 2025. The visit underscored the squadron’s role in maintaining secure, resilient communications infrastructure critical to command and control across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)