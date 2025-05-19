Pacific Air Forces commander highlights readiness during 35th Fighter Wing tour

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, center, meets with members of the 35th Communication Squadron during a Technical Control Facility briefing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20th, 2025. The visit underscored the squadron’s role in maintaining secure, resilient communications infrastructure critical to command and control across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:13
    Photo ID: 9053722
    VIRIN: 250520-F-VG726-1025
    Resolution: 5196x3459
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

