776th EABS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicof, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron incoming commander, gives his first salute to the 776th EABS during a change of command at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. As commander, Melnicoff assumes the responsibility of U.S. Air Forces Africa’s largest remotely piloted aircraft base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)