776th EABS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Klein, 449th Air Expeditionary Group deputy commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicoff, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. As commander, Melnicoff assumes the responsibility of U.S. Air Forces Africa’s largest remotely piloted aircraft base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)