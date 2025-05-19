Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    776th EABS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    776th EABS welcomes new commander

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicof, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron incoming commander, stands proudly during a change of command at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. As commander, Melnicoff assumes the responsibility of U.S. Air Forces Africa’s largest remotely piloted aircraft base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 08:19
    Photo ID: 9051468
    VIRIN: 250515-F-YU294-3895
    Resolution: 4905x3264
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 776th EABS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    776th EABS welcomes new commander
    776th EABS welcomes new commander
    776th EABS welcomes new commander
    776th EABS welcomes new commander
    776th EABS welcomes new commander
    776th EABS welcomes new commander
    776th EABS welcomes new commander
    776th EABS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download