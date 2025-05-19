776th EABS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Klein, 449th Air Expeditionary Group deputy commander, delivers remarks at the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. The 776th EABS hosts U.S. Air Forces Africa’s largest remotely piloted aircraft base, providing a secure, durable and agile installation to project airpower for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
