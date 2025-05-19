Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    776th EABS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 8]

    776th EABS welcomes new commander

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Barbour, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during the 776th EABS change of command ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. Barbour led the 776th EABS in delivering all-weather, day or night air superiority and air-to-ground precision combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 08:19
    Photo ID: 9051465
    VIRIN: 250515-F-YU294-1606
    Resolution: 5654x3762
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
