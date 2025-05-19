776th EABS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Barbour, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during the 776th EABS change of command ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. Barbour led the 776th EABS in delivering all-weather, day or night air superiority and air-to-ground precision combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)