U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Barbour, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during the 776th EABS change of command ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. Barbour led the 776th EABS in delivering all-weather, day or night air superiority and air-to-ground precision combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9051465
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-YU294-1606
|Resolution:
|5654x3762
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 776th EABS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.