776th EABS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicoff, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron incoming commander, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. The 776th EABS hosts U.S. Air Forces Africa’s largest remotely piloted aircraft base, providing a secure, durable and agile installation to project airpower for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)