U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Melnicoff, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron incoming commander, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. The 776th EABS hosts U.S. Air Forces Africa’s largest remotely piloted aircraft base, providing a secure, durable and agile installation to project airpower for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9051461
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-YU294-9275
|Resolution:
|5507x3664
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 776th EABS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.