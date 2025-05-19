Airman 1st Class Natalia Mercado, 96th Medical Group, recites the 150-word Honor Guard charge as instructors interrupt and try to distract him during Week 1 of honor guard training April 4 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Airmen must tune out the noise around them and shout the Charge to clear this early test in the month-long training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9048418
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-OC707-3013
|Resolution:
|3000x2282
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Guard training Week 1 [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Foundation of perfection: honor guard training Week 1
