Honor Guard training Week 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Natalia Mercado, 96th Medical Group, recites the 150-word Honor Guard charge as instructors interrupt and try to distract him during Week 1 of honor guard training April 4 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Airmen must tune out the noise around them and shout the Charge to clear this early test in the month-long training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)