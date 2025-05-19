Honor Guard training Week 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jonathan Book, 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, recites the 150-word Honor Guard charge as instructors interrupt and try to distract him during Week 1 of honor guard training April 3 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Airmen must tune out the noise around them and shout the Charge to clear this early test in the month-long training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)