Honor Guard training Week 1

Airman 1st Class Jacob Sanchez, 33rd Fighter Wing, inspects the way a trainee holds a rifle during a Week 1 evaluation of honor guard training April 3 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Rifle handling and movements are among the first lessons learned during the 200-hour training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)