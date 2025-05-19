Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guard training Week 1 [Image 2 of 12]

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Airman 1st Class Jakob Maher, 96th Communications Squadron, and other trainees practice rifle movements during Week 1 of honor guard training April 3 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Rifle handling and movements are among the first lessons learned during the 200-hour training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

