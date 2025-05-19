Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guard training Week 1

    Honor Guard training Week 1

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Airman 1st Class Natalia Mercado, 96th Medical Group, and other trainees perform a rifle movement during an Honor Guard training course evaluation April 3 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Rifle handling and movements are among the first lessons learned during the 200-hour training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025
    Photo ID: 9048401
    VIRIN: 250403-F-OC707-3008
    Resolution: 3000x2087
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard training Week 1 [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    testing
    eglin
    florida
    air force
    airman
    test

