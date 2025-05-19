Honor Guard training Week 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Natalia Mercado, 96th Medical Group, and other trainees perform a rifle movement during an Honor Guard training course evaluation April 3 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Rifle handling and movements are among the first lessons learned during the 200-hour training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)