Trainees perform a rifle movement during an Honor Guard training course evaluation April 3 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Rifle handling and movements are among the first lessons learned during the 200-hour training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
Foundation of perfection: honor guard training Week 1
