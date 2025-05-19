Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 CAG/NARG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 2, 2025) Naval Aircrewman 1st Class Andrew Harlan, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, gives a tour inside a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft as part of a static display during Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG), May 2, 2025. CAG/NARG is an annual event with lectures, discussions, and social gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)