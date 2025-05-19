Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 CAG/NARG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 30, 2025) Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, speaks with the family of retired Cmdr. Dondi Michael Sheehy during a building dedication ceremony in Sheehy’s honor, as a part of Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG) at Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 headquarters, April 30, 2025. CAG/NARG is an annual event with lectures, discussions, and social gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)