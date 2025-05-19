VP 30 Hosts Annual CAG/NARG

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 2, 2025) Naval Aircrewman 1st Class Andrew Harlan, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 2, 2025) Naval Aircrewman 1st Class Andrew Harlan, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, gives a tour inside a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft as part of a static display during Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG), May 2, 2025. CAG/NARG is an annual event with lectures, discussions, and social gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 20, 2025) Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 hosted the Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG), April 29 through May 3, 2025.





CAG/NARG is hosted annually aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville and provides a forum across the global Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF) to discuss current operations, programmatic updates and future resourcing requirements.





“This week is about the challenges we face, the growth we experience, the progress we will achieve,” said Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG). Interoperability is who we are and why we work so well with our partners all over the world.”





400 attendees were hosted during 50 events with leaders from the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom.





“We have recently introduced the P-8A Poseidon aircraft in our fleet,” said Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Park Killyong, commander, Maritime Air Group 61. “This time is very important for us as we work on P-8 fleet integration. We want to share in the past, present and future of the MPRA community. The United States is a very important ally and participating in this event goes a long way to align our interests and training.”





During the week-long event there were multiple training opportunities, senior leadership panels, roundtable discussions, fleet update briefs, static displays and related engagements including a building dedication ceremony.





The VP-30 Integrated Training Center was renamed the D. Michael Sheehy Training Center amidst the multi-faceted evolution. The dedication highlighted the contributions to the Naval Aviation Enterprise from retired Cmdr. Dondi Michael Sheehy, a Naval flight officer whose career spanned over 20 years with an additional 13 years as the Deputy Director for Plans Training and Requirements where he orchestrated the P3C Orion aircraft to P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft platform transition and ushered in the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) into service.





VP-30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.





