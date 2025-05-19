Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 CAG/NARG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 2, 2025) Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG) speaks after assuming command during the CPRG change of command ceremony as a part of Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG), May 2, 2025. CAG/NARG is an annual event with lectures, discussions, and social gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)