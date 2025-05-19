Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 CAG/NARG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 29, 2025) Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, speaks with Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Park Killyong, right and Republic of Korea Navy Ensign Park Kijung following a brief as a part of Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG) at VP 30 headquarters, April 29, 2025. CAG/NARG is an annual event with lectures, discussions, and social gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)