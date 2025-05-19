Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 CAG/NARG [Image 2 of 8]

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 CAG/NARG

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 29, 2025) Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, speaks with Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Park Killyong, right and Republic of Korea Navy Ensign Park Kijung following a brief as a part of Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG) at VP 30 headquarters, April 29, 2025. CAG/NARG is an annual event with lectures, discussions, and social gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 09:00
    Photo ID: 9048040
    VIRIN: 250429-N-MT581-1160
    Resolution: 4200x2771
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 CAG/NARG [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    MPA
    VP 30
    PATRON 30
    Win Everyday B Great
    The Pro’s Nest

