Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 CAG/NARG

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 30, 2025) Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, second from right, Rear Adm. Adam Kijek, director, Office of Warfighting Advantage, third from right, Rear Adm. Anthony Rossi, director, Navy International Programs Office, Office of the Secretary of the Navy, right and Rear Adm. John Saccomando, commander, Naval Air Force Reserve and deputy commander, Naval Air Force U.S. Pacific Fleet and vice commander, Naval Air Forces, participate in an question-and-answer panel, as a part of Commander’s Action Group and Naval Aviation Requirements Group (CAG/NARG) at Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 headquarters, April 30, 2025. CAG/NARG is an annual event with lectures, discussions, and social gatherings focused on the latest developments inside the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)