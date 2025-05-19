2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kayli Rodriguez, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, surveys Yokota Air Base airspace during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
