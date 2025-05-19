Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&2 [Image 8 of 8]

    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&amp;2

    JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kayli Rodriguez, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, surveys Yokota Air Base airspace during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

