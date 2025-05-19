2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1-2

Paratroopers assigned to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the relationship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9047506
|VIRIN:
|250518-F-ZV099-1027
|Resolution:
|2090x3135
|Size:
|200.27 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
