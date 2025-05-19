Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&2 [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&amp;2

    JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zach Purcell, 8th Fighter Wing survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade, prepare to execute a static line jump demonstration during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 00:57
    Photo ID: 9047507
    VIRIN: 250517-F-ZV099-1273
    Resolution: 3243x4865
    Size: 592.96 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1 &amp; 2
    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1 &amp; 2
    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day2
    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1-2
    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&amp;2
    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&amp;2
    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&amp;2
    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1&amp;2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    C130J
    459th Airlift Squadron
    Yokota Friendship Festival
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download