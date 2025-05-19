2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1-2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zach Purcell, 8th Fighter Wing survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade, prepare to execute a static line jump demonstration during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 00:57
Photo ID:
|9047507
VIRIN:
|250517-F-ZV099-1273
Resolution:
|3243x4865
Size:
|592.96 KB
Location:
|JP
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
