2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1-2

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to load onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron for military free fall and static line jump demonstrations during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9047504
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-ZV099-1093
|Resolution:
|5168x3390
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|JP
