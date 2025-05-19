2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day 1-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots from the 36th Airlift Squadron board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS for a military free fall and static line jump demonstrations during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)