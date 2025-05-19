Leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 recognized for efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, Andy Litchfield, 374th Force Support Squadron motor pool manager; U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ruben Buñg, 373rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group senior enlisted leader; Capt. Lauren Casulli, 36th Airlift Squadron chief of theater engagement, and Maj. Matthew Helm, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Huey instructor pilot, pose for a photo after being awarded service medals for their outstanding achievements as the leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)