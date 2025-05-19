Leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 recognized for efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents Senior Master Sgt. Ruben Buñag, 373rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group senior enlisted leader, the Air and Space Commendation Medal for his outstanding achievements as one of the leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)