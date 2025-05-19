Leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 recognized for efforts

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents Maj. Matthew Helm, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Huey instructor pilot, the Air and Space Commendation Medal for his outstanding achievements as one of the leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9047487
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-MU556-1006
|Resolution:
|2386x3359
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
