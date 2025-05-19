Leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 recognized for efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents Maj. Matthew Helm, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Huey instructor pilot, the Air and Space Commendation Medal for his outstanding achievements as one of the leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)