Leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 recognized for efforts

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents Capt. Lauren Casulli, 36th Airlift Squadron chief of theater engagement, the Air and Space Commendation Medal for her outstanding achievements as one of the leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festivsl 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)