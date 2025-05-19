Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 recognized for efforts [Image 4 of 5]

    Leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 recognized for efforts

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Airman Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents Andy Litchfield, 374th Force Support Squadron motor pool manager, the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for his outstanding achievements as one of the leads for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)

