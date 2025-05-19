First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Handlers from the 633d Security Forces Squadron, receive feedback at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 9, 2025. The Airmen learned to treat K-9 injuries using the acronym MMARCH: muzzle, massive bleeding, airway, respiratory, circulation, and hypothermia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)