U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Handlers from the 633d Security Forces Squadron, receive feedback at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 9, 2025. The Airmen learned to treat K-9 injuries using the acronym MMARCH: muzzle, massive bleeding, airway, respiratory, circulation, and hypothermia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9046774
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-VW821-1161
|Resolution:
|7596x5504
|Size:
|21.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.