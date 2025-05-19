First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Handlers from the 633d Security Forces Squadron, administer first aid on a diesel K-9 simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training tested Airmen on applying procedures such as airway management and massive bleeding control so that they can provide care to injured MWDs in combat zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)